Bengaluru: Namma Metro Security Supervisor Who Denied Entry To Farmer Due To 'Dirty' Clothes Sacked; BMRCL Issues Clarification (VIDEO)

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Monday said it fired a security supervisor after a farmer was denied entry into the Namma Metro allegedly because of his shabby clothes. The BMRCL's action came after a video of a fellow passenger at the Rajajinagar metro station was seen confronting the security supervisor for barring the farmer from boarding the metro.

Responding to the criticism, the BMRCL said it launched an investigation into the matter and sacked the security supervisor. "Namma Metro is an inclusive public transport. The Rajajinagar incident is probed & the services of the security supervisor is terminated. BMRCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the Passenger," the BMRCL said in a tweet.

Namma Metro is an inclusive public transport. The Rajajinagar incident is probed & the services of the security supervisor is terminated. BMRCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the Passenger.@srivasrbmrccoi1 — ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) February 26, 2024

The incident was captured on a mobile phone and was first shared on X by user Deepak N.

"UNBELIEVABLE..! Is metro only for VIPs? Is there a dress code to use Metro? I appreciate actions of Karthik C Airani, who fought for the right of a farmer at Rajajinagar metro station. We need more such heroes everywhere. @OfficialBMRCL train your officials properly. #metro," Deepak wrote in the post.

— Deepak N (@DeepakN172) February 24, 2024

Witnesses claimed that the staff said the farmer's dirty attire might cause inconvenience to other passengers. Enraged fellow passengers came to the farmer's, questioning whether one needed to be impeccably dressed to access metro services, which is public transport.

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms. Outraged citizens took to X, sharing the video and tagging the BMRCL. The video sparked a debate about whether metro travel is meant only for those who fit a certain dress code or status, raising questions about discrimination. X users criticised the staff's behavior and demanded action against the staff involved in the incident, calling for accountability and better training for metro personnel on how to treat passengers from different backgrounds.