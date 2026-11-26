Bengaluru Man, 22, Allegedly Assaulted By Friends After Dispute, Dies Of Internal Bleeding; All Three Accused Arrested |

A 22-year-old man in Bengaluru was allegedly beaten to death by his friends after he decided to distance himself from the group and focus on his family following the birth of his daughter. The victim, identified as Ambar, reportedly faced repeated threats and assaults from the group, with his family claiming he was often pressured to meet them whenever they called.

Ambar, a lift repair technician, lived in Horamavu with his family. Originally from Nepal, his family had moved to Bengaluru around 25 years ago. He married Pooja Chhetri in 2024, and the couple welcomed a baby girl just about a week before his death.

New Father Wanted To Leave His Friends Behind

According to TOI, Ambar's elder brother, Nagaraj said that Ambar was close to Syed Yunus and his associates, who frequently visited their house to take him along. Ambar would often spend extended periods with them and sometimes remain away from home for a day or two.

However, he had reportedly complained to his family that Yunus, Junaid alias Koli and their associates would assault and intimidate him over minor disagreements. In October, the group allegedly attacked him, leaving his left arm injured. Despite his family urging him to approach the police, Ambar reportedly refused, saying they were his friends.

Following his daughter's birth, he allegedly decided to end his association with the group. However, his friends reportedly continued threatening him and demanding that he meet them whenever summoned.

Went Missing, Body Found In Storeroom

On November 18, around 5 am, Ambar reportedly brought milk and biscuits home, told his mother he had some work and left on his motorcycle. He did not return, and his family was unable to reach him or Yunus as their phones were switched off.

After searching for him for two days, the family decided to approach Hennur police. On November 23, they received a call from DJ Halli police asking them to reach Ambedkar Hospital, where they learnt about Ambar's death.

His body was discovered on November 22 by Mohammed Shafi, the 61-year-old father of Yunus, inside a fourth-floor storeroom at his residence in Muneshwaranagar. Police initially registered an unnatural death case. However, the post-mortem examination reportedly established that Ambar died due to internal bleeding.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Police reportedly noticed injuries on Ambar's arms, leg, face, head and other parts of his body, raising suspicions of assault. His family alleged that he had been confined and beaten with an object.

Police arrested the accused and identified three suspects as Tamheem, Md Mudasir and Yunus.