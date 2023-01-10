Bengaluru: 'I've lost everything,' says husband of victim, who died along with 2-year-old son in metro pillar collapse

'I've lost everything,' says husband of victim, who died along with 2-year-old son in metro pillar collapse | ANI

In a shocking news from Bengaluru on Tuesday, a mother-son duo who was travelling on a bike was killed after an under-construction pillar of Bengaluru Metro rail collapsed on them.

'I've lost everything': Husband of victim

The husband of the woman, who was riding the bike at the time of the accident, reacted to the death of his dear ones saying he has 'lost everything'.

"My wife & children were travelling with me on bike. I was about to drop them off en route to my office when in a matter of fraction the incident happened. I've lost everything. Safety should be ensured so that such incidents don't occur again," the victim's husband said, talking to news agency ANI.

BMRCL announces ₹ 20 lakh ex-gratia

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expressed concern over the tragic incident and assured that the organization will take every necessary step to avoid any such incident in future.

Anjum Parvez, MD, BMRCL spoke to the media and said that, "BMRCL will provide 20 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims. We follow highest quality standards possible when it comes to construction, Detailed probe will be done and will see if it was a technical error or manmade. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again."

Case will be registered says police

Police and the emergency services staff rushed to the spot after the incident took place. "This morning around 10:45 am, when the couple along with their twin children were travelling towards Hebbal when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike. The mother, Tejaswini and son Vihaan were seriously injured and shifted to Altis Hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries," said Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP, Bengaluru East. "Forensic experts are at the incident site and are investigating," the DCP said.

Opposition blames government after the tragic incident

Congress state chief for Karnataka, DK Shivakumar came forward and blamed the ruling government over the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two people.

Taking a swipe at the government, Shivakumar said, "This is the result of the '40% commission' government. There is no quality in development works."