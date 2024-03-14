 Bengaluru Horror: 2 Bike-Borne Individuals Open Fire At Jewellery Store In Kodigehalli In Suspected Contract Killing Case
Bengaluru Horror: 2 Bike-Borne Individuals Open Fire At Jewellery Store In Kodigehalli In Suspected Contract Killing Case

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | Pixabay

In a shocking case of suspected contract killing, bike-borne individuals opened fire in Bengaluru at a jewellery shop in Kodigehalli on Thursday. The firing left two people injured.

The incident happened around 11 am at Lakshmi Jewellers In Devinagar area of Kodigehalli. According to reports, two helmet-clad assailants arrived at Lakshmi Jewellers on a motorcycle with firearms to rob the store.

However, their plans took a violent turn when the owner of the jewellery shop, refused to comply with their demands. Following this, the accused opened three rounds of fired in the store. The owner and another employee present at the scene were injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Reports indicate that both victims sustained gunshot wounds and are currently undergoing treatment. The severity of their injuries has not been disclosed at this time. There are reports that the firing was a result of contract killing and the assailants intended to kill the jewellery store owner.

The perpetrators fled the scene, leaving behind their weapon—a pistol. Law enforcement authorities were immediately notified and have since launched a thorough investigation into the matter. Police personnel are combing through CCTV footage from the vicinity in a bid to identify and apprehend the culprits.

