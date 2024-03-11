 Nashik: Shooting Shocks City, One Killed, Suspect Detained
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
A dispute over a financial transaction turned deadly on Sunday night near Vijay-Mamata Theatre on Nashik-Pune road where one individual shot and killed another.

The incident unfolded around 10 o'clock on Ravi Shankar Marg, where residents heard a commotion in the parking lot of Mahadev Society. They alerted the police, who arrived at the scene to find one Amol Kathe lying injured in a pool of blood. Despite immediate medical attention, Kathe succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. The suspect, Kundan Gade was also injured and has been admitted to a private hospital under police custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a financial exchange between Kathe and Gade. Witnesses reported that Gade fired four rounds at Kathe, leading to his demise.

