Bengaluru floods: Heavy rains to continue in city for next 2-3 days; widespread rains for five days in coastal Karnataka

As Bengaluru continues to sink in the massive floods, the weather department on Tuesday issued an alert of heavy rainfall in Karnataka's capital city for the next two to three days.

The state has already received 144 per cent excess rain during the last week of August, and in the first five days of the current month, the state has received 51 per cent excess rain.

Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Scientist, Meteorological Dept, sharing today's rainfall report for Bengaluru said, "Electronic City received-8 cms, City office-4 cms, International airport-9.6 mm while HAL airport received-5 cms of rainfall."

Apart from Bengaluru, widespread rains alert has also been issued for next 5 days in coastal and North interior Karnataka, three days widespread rains followed by fairly widespread rains in the next 2 days in South interior Karnataka.

Here's how the capital city is affected:

Schools in the rain-battered Bengaluru have declared holidays and companies asked their employees to work from home, as the city continued to reel from the aftermath of the torrential downpour that threw life out of gear today, with a fresh spell of rain only adding to the woes of the citizens.

While, one rain-related death, electrocution of a woman, was reported from Siddapura.

itizens continued to face difficulties and roads, streets, posh localities continued to reel under water. Expensive top-end cars and vehicles lying under water, even in areas that have luxury villas, was a common sight.

Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of vehicular traffic. Tractors were ploughing through the flooded roads and streets, ferrying people to their respective destinations.

What Chief Minister Bommai said:

According to CM Basavaraj Bommai, some areas in the state capital have received 150 per cent more rains than normal between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain, he said, without elaborating.

"This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim," he said.

Blaming "maladministration and unplanned administration" of the previous Congress governments for the present misery, Bommai said they had given permissions for construction activities "right-left-centre" in the lake areas, on the tank bunds and buffer zones.

They had never thought of maintaining the lakes, he said and hastened to add he has now taken up a challenge to set things rights and had allocated Rs 1,500 crore for development of stormwater drains.