Bengaluru Fire Video: Flames Engulf Paint Shop In Chickpet, No Casualties Or Injuries Reported

Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out at a paint shop in Chickpet market area of Karnataka's Bengaluru. It was a huge blaze that had engulfed the shop. While there was a state of panic across of the street, the fire extinguishing teams were immediately informed and the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The blaze has now been brought under control. On casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Cause of fire is still being investigated. The extent of property damage is also not clear yet.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Fire broke out in a paint shop in Chikpete Market area. No injuries have been reported so far. Three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. pic.twitter.com/2cqWGhmrYQ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

Past incidents

In November 2023, A massive fire had erupted at a furniture showroom in Bengaluru’s Banaswadi t and the entire building was gutted down in flames. No casualties or injuries were reported as staff escaped the premises as soon as the fire broke out in the showroom.

Massive property damage was reported as the entire stock of the furniture showroom, spread across the first and second floors of the building, was destroyed in fire. The incident caused huge loss to the owner and manufacturer. The fire was also spread to a coaching centre on the third floor and a software company on the fourth floor. Since it was Deepavali and a Sunday, not many people were present in the building. The firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames.