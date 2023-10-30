 Bengaluru: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Depot In Veerabhadranagar, Buses Go Up In Flames; Visuals Surface
Bengaluru: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Depot In Veerabhadranagar, Buses Go Up In Flames; Visuals Surface

Around five to ten buses were burnt in the fire incident, according to reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Buses go up in flames in Bengaluru | ANI

In a case of a massive fire in Bengaluru (October 30), private buses parked in a bus depot in Bengaluru's Veerabhadranagar caught fire at a bus depot near Veerbhadra Nagar in Bengaluru.

Around five to ten buses were burnt in the fire incident, according to reports.

Watch: Visuals of fire engulfing the buses in Bengaluru.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

