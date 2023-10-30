Bengaluru: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Depot In Veerabhadranagar, Buses Go Up In Flames; Visuals Surface

Buses go up in flames in Bengaluru | ANI

In a case of a massive fire in Bengaluru (October 30), private buses parked in a bus depot in Bengaluru's Veerabhadranagar caught fire at a bus depot near Veerbhadra Nagar in Bengaluru.

Around five to ten buses were burnt in the fire incident, according to reports.

Watch: Visuals of fire engulfing the buses in Bengaluru.

#WATCH | Private buses parked in a bus depot in Bengaluru's Veerabhadranagar catch fire



Detailed awaited. pic.twitter.com/gC0WAmksCZ — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

