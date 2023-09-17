Bengaluru Crime: Gang Of 3 Burqa-Clad Women Steal Clothes From Boutique In RT Nagar; Act Caught On CCTV

Gang Of 3 Burqa-Clad Women Steal Clothes | Twitter

Bengaluru: A shocking incident of theft has come to light where a gang of three burqa-clad women are allegedly stealing from a boutique in Karnataka's Bengaluru. A video of the incident which was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the boutique was shared by the owner's grandfather and is also doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that three burqa-clad women enter the boutique as customers and steal clothes from the shop.

The store is located in Bengaluru's RT Nagar

The incident allegedly occurred at the boutique near Albaik restaurant at Rabindranath Tagore Nagar or RT Nagar Police Station limits. The grandfather of the owner of the store said that his granddaughter runs the boutique who is a student of Mount Carmel College. The store is located in Bengaluru's RT Nagar.

They stole clothes worth nearly Rs 20,000 in broad daylight

He said that around four days ago a gang of three burqa-clad women entered his granddaughter's boutique and stole clothes worth nearly Rs 20,000 in broad daylight. The women can be seen in the video acting as customers and stealing expensive clothes from the store and stuffing them inside their burqa. The entire act of theft was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the store.

They appeared to be a professional gang of robbers

He further said that they appeared to be a professional gang of robbers and urged the police to nab the robbers. The man who is identified as Mustafa Baig shared the CCTV footage of the incident and asked the Bengaluru Police to take action against the gang of burqa-clad women thieves. The man tweeted "My grand daughter student of Mount carmel college running a boutique near Albaik restaurant RT nagar PS limits 4days back a gang of 3 burqa wearing ladies daytime stolen cloths nearly 20k from the shop. Appears to be professional gang pl nab them."

Bengaluru swung into action

Bengaluru Police took cognisance of the CCTV footage and assured of action against the robbers. The Bengaluru City Police said that the complaint has been forwarded to the RT Nagar Police Station and necessary action in connection with the case will be taken soon. The police will take action after scanning the CCTV footage of the incident.