 Bengaluru Crime: Daughter Kills Mother, Takes Body To Police Station In Suitcase
Bengaluru Crime: Daughter Kills Mother, Takes Body To Police Station In Suitcase

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
The blue suitcase in which the dead body of the 70-year-old woman was stuffed inside | ANI

In a shocking incident, a daughter allegedly killed her mother and stuffed the body into a blue suitcase before taking it to the police station, according to local news media reports.

The family is from Bengal and have been living in Bengaluru, according to the preliminary information. The accused has been identified as 39-year-old Senali Sen. She allegedly killed her 70-year-old mother identified as Beeva Paul. Senali Sen's mother and mother-in-law lived in the same house, said reports.

Senali Sen gave her mother sleeping pills and strangled her, according to reports. Following that, she stuffed her mother's body inside a suitcase and took the trolley suitcase to the police station.

The body was brought to Mico Layout police station. The accused woman has been arrested and a case filed by police, reports said.

