Navi Mumbai: Mentally Challenged Woman Allegedly Murders Fellow Inmate At Airoli Care Facility

Representative Image | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old mentally challenged woman allegedly murdered her fellow inmate at a private care facility in Airoli on Sunday morning.

According to the Rabale police, the woman identified as Kamal Mandal was undergoing treatment at the care facility. On Sunday morning, Mandal hit on the head of a 60-year-old inmate identified as Nanda Bobate with a steel plate. The injury was severe and Bobate died despite initial treatment being given to her. The management of the private care centre informed the police and registered a complaint. Based on which, the Rabale police registered a case of murder against Mandal.

The accused woman was not arrested as she is mentally challenged and undergoing treatment. According to police, the reason for the killing is not clear. However, the police said both were mentally challenged and undergoing treatment at the centre. “We are investigating whether there is any foul play,” said an official from Rabale police station.