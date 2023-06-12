 Navi Mumbai: Mentally Challenged Woman Allegedly Murders Fellow Inmate At Airoli Care Facility
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Mentally Challenged Woman Allegedly Murders Fellow Inmate At Airoli Care Facility

Navi Mumbai: Mentally Challenged Woman Allegedly Murders Fellow Inmate At Airoli Care Facility

The accused woman was not arrested as she is mentally challenged and getting treatment.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old mentally challenged woman allegedly murdered her fellow inmate at a private care facility in Airoli on Sunday morning. 

According to the Rabale police, the woman identified as Kamal Mandal was undergoing treatment at the care facility. On Sunday morning, Mandal hit on the head of a 60-year-old inmate identified as Nanda Bobate with a steel plate. The injury was severe and Bobate died despite initial treatment being given to her. The management of the private care centre informed the police and registered a complaint. Based on which, the Rabale police registered a case of murder against Mandal.

The accused woman was not arrested as she is mentally challenged and undergoing treatment. According to police, the reason for the killing is not clear. However, the police said both were mentally challenged and undergoing treatment at the centre. “We are investigating whether there is any foul play,” said an official from Rabale police station.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CCTV cameras installed in Airoli sectors 10 and 14 after AAP's request to NMMC...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Goods Train Derails at Bhusawal Railway Yard, No Injuries Reported

Maharashtra: Goods Train Derails at Bhusawal Railway Yard, No Injuries Reported

Navi Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Held For Using Aurangzeb's Image as WhatsApp Display Picture

Navi Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Held For Using Aurangzeb's Image as WhatsApp Display Picture

Saraswati Vaidya Murder: Cops Search Nullah Where Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Dumped Body Parts

Saraswati Vaidya Murder: Cops Search Nullah Where Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Dumped Body Parts

Bombay HC Denies Interim Relief To Shemaroo In Copyright Infringement Case Against T-Series

Bombay HC Denies Interim Relief To Shemaroo In Copyright Infringement Case Against T-Series

Mumbai: 68-Year-old Arrested For Defrauding Victims On Pretext Of Selling Homes in Dadar

Mumbai: 68-Year-old Arrested For Defrauding Victims On Pretext Of Selling Homes in Dadar