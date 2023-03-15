Bengaluru cops arrest acupuncture therapist after recovering nude videos of around 50 female patients on his phone | Representative Image/ Unsplash

A shocking incident in Bengaluru has revealed the disturbing actions of a 57-year-old acupuncture therapist, Venkataraman alias Venkat. Last November, Venkat was arrested on charges of sexual harassment of a patient after a complaint was filed by the mother of a 13-year-old girl. However, during the investigation, officials discovered 50 objectionable videos of women on Venkat's phone.

Venkat, who was running a clinic in Mathikere, allegedly recorded videos of his patients in an undressed state during treatment. The videos, which range in duration from 2-3 minutes to 10-12 minutes, were retrieved by the Forensic Lab Team from Venkat's two mobile phones.

Ventak asked patients to undress for treatment purpose

According to police officials, Venkat would ask his patients to undress during treatment, claiming it was necessary. Similarly he asked another patient to undress for treatment. When the patient refused, he showed her a video of a 41-year-old woman in a nude state at his clinic. This was the case with the mother of the 13-year-old girl who filed the initial complaint against Venkat.

The patient was understandably perplexed and contacted the woman in the video to inform her of the incident. The woman then filed a complaint with the police, and other patients who had gone to Venkat's clinic for therapy were also informed.

Venkat was arrested from his hometown

Venkat, who hails from Gooty in Andhra Pradesh, tried to evade arrest several times, even going as far as creating a fake accident. However, he was eventually arrested and is currently facing charges of sexual harassment and voyeurism.

This disturbing incident highlights the need for stringent measures to prevent sexual harassment and abuse in medical and therapeutic settings. Patients should feel safe and secure during their treatments, and practitioners who engage in such behavior should face severe consequences.