Model-Air hostess, who came to Bengaluru to meet boyfriend, falls to death from Koramangala highrise

An airline employee who is also a freelance model, had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru to visit her partner passed away suddenly after falling from an apartment on Saturday. Archana Dhiman has been named as the deceased.

She met a Kerala-based techie named Adesh through a dating app a few years ago, and the two fell in love. She was originally from Himachal Pradesh. Adesh works at a private firm in the city.

She may have been forced off the balcony

Archana had recently visited him in Koramangala, according to the police. She may have been forced off the balcony during an argument between the two, according to speculation.

Police in Koramangala are presently reviewing the surveillance video. They said that Archana fell from a building's fourth floor in Koramangala. On Friday night, at about midnight, the incident happened.

According to reports, the couple got into a fight, and Archana apparently took her own life as a result. The other theory that is also floating around is that Adesh might have shoved her.