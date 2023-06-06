Bengaluru-Chennai Train Journey May Soon Take Only 2 Hours, Here's How

Vande Bharat. Representational Image. | FPJ

Soon, train journey from Bengaluru to Chennai may take only two hours as the Southern Railways recently floated tenders in order to conduct final location survey for the new 350 kms semi-high speed rail line between Chennai Central in Chennai to Bengaluru in Karnataka, as per reports.

The current fastest train running on the Bengaluru to Chennai route is the 20608 train (VANDEBHARAT). It takes a duration of four hours and twenty-five minutes for this train to complete the journey from Bengaluru to Chennai.

Funds allotted for survey

For the survey, Rs 8.3 crore has been allotted. The survey will cover the stretch from Bengaluru in Byappanahalli (Karnataka) to Chennai Central (Tamil Nadu). Aerial LiDAR survey as well as studying the traffic pattern, final alignment and detailed planning will have to be conducted by the firm which gets the tender.

Proposed speed is 200 kmph

The report will be submitted in three months. Media reports claimed that the proposed operational speed is 200 kmph. However, a number of factors will determine the actual running speed. The Vande Bharat that currently runs on the route is operational at a speed of 130 kmph. The new broad guage line will also allow the Vande Bharat to run at a higher speed. The Southern Railway zone has also been enhancing the health of the tracks to increase the speed of the trains on the route.