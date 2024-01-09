Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's Last Instagram Post Was About Her Son Whom She Brutally Murdered Months Later

Suchana Seth's last Instagram post | X

Panaji, January 9: Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI company, has been arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa. While further investigation is underway, it has come to light that Suchana Seth's last post on Instagram was about her son. She posted a picture of her son on October 12 last year with #whatwillhappen.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Vishwesh Karpe, Suchana Seth checked into a service apartment in Goa's Candolim with her son in the morning of January 7. Next day, she left for Bengaluru in a taxi. She allegedly killed her son and was carrying his body in a bag, the police said.

Last Instagram Post Of Suchana Seth:

Blood Stains In Hotel Room Unearths The Truth

Without raising any suspicion, Suchana had left the apartment and was travelling to Bengaluru. However, the cleaning staff noticed blood stains in the apartment and alerted the police, which eventually led to Suchana's arrested. "After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-coloured stains which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police," North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan said.

When asked about her son, Suchana claimed that he was staying with her friend's place. The cops checked the address of her friend, provided by Suchana, and found it to be fake. "The driver was asked to take the car to the police station and on checking the luggage, the police found the body of the boy," the SP added.