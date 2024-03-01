Bengaluru Blast Breaking Video: Mysterious Object Explodes In Rameshwaram Cafe In Brookefield, 4 People Injured

Bengaluru: Four people were seriously injured in a mysterious explosion at the city's famous Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday afternoon. As a result of a sudden explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli under HAL Police Station, chaos erupted at the cafe the customers ran out to save their lives. As per reports, a mysterious object kept in a bag exploded at the cafe.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Four people sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Senior police officers are visiting the spot and checking. Dog squad, fingerprint experts, bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot.

The area around the cafe has been cordoned off by the police.

Fire station, Whitefield, reacting on the incident, said, "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing the situation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rameshwaram Cafe is a renowned eatery in the Bengaluru city. Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan had recently delighted fans by sharing photos of himself enjoying dosas and filter coffee at the renowned Rameshwaram Cafe during a recent visit to the city.

Aaryan was spotted standing outside Rameshwaram Cafe holding a plate of dosa, then proceeded to 'pretend' to eat as he sat indoors with his friends at the restaurant.