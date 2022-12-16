Bengaluru airport reels with overcrowding after Delhi & Mumbai terminals | Twitter/ JosephSeb

After Delhi and Mumbai, on Friday, December 16, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is reeling with congestion and overcrowding. With increasing footfall, the airport is witnessing large crowds and delayed check-ins and irked passengers took to social media to went their frustrations.

According to an NDTV report, huge crowds, especially at immigration, was caused due to shortage of staff and flight delays and clashed timings is frustrating the passengers further. Furthermore, the shortage in CISF staff also led to unmanaged longer queues.

While some stated that it was because of breakdown of baggage belt used used for passenger check-in bag. However, the airport officials clarified it was on scheduled maintenance for a few hours.

Many took to Twitter and vented their frustrations. A user wrote, "Air Asia, horrible management at Bangalore airport. 40+ minutes waiting time just for luggage drop; senior citizens made to wait in line as well."

Another user wrote, "India is trying make its presence felt on the world stage with G20, yet Indians have to stand in a crazy long line before being able to do so! Immigration line at 1:30 am at the Bangalore airport, because several are "dedicated" for G20 delegates."

While a user lamented that check-in process was furthering at snail's pace. " Air Asia, I am at the Bangalore Airport and it is taking forever to even drop the baggage. The check-in counters are operating at snail speed…randomly ppl belonging to earlier flights are allowed to bypass the queue.."

The NDTV report quoted an airport spokesperson saying that the staff is working round the clock to regulate crowd and asked passengers to use the airport application to get real-time estimates on flight status.

The spokesperson was further quoted saying that in order to manage traffic of domestic as well as international travellers, they transformed two automated tray retrievl system lanes into swing lanes, have stationed well-trained personnel on duty to ensure crowd rerouting at checkpoints and between zones.

They further said that additional security has been deployed to manage crowd and that they are closely coordinating with Immigration and CISF officials to ensure theyr are doing their best and added that they have designated lanes for elderly and passengers with infants.