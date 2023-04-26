Bengaluru: 30-year-old woman jumps off Rapido bike after being groped by rider; shocking video surfaces |

A 30-year-old female architect in Bengaluru jumped from a moving Rapido bike to save herself from a taxi driver who sexually harassed her and attempted to take her to the wrong destination.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, booked a Rapido bike to Indiranagar on April 21st at 11:10 pm stated a report in Times Now. However, the rider, who took her phone on the pretext of checking the OTP, instead headed to Doddaballapura.

Driver remained silent and drives at high speed

Despite the woman's repeated questioning, the driver remained silent and continued to drive at a high speed of 60 kmph. The woman snatched her phone back and realized the driver was drunk. The man grabbed her phone back and groped her. The woman managed to call a friend for help, and she jumped off the speeding bike near BMS Institute of Technology and Management, injuring herself.

Accused identified and arrested

The taxi aggregator did not contact the woman following the incident. The driver was identified as Deepak Rao, a 27-year-old Tindlu resident. A senior police officer stated that the accused was arrested and charged with sexual harassment, kidnapping, assault, or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and causing hurt by acts endangering life or personal safety of others.

Importance of safety measures for women

This incident highlights the importance of safety measures for women in India. Sexual harassment and assault against women are prevalent in the country, and women are often left to fend for themselves. It is crucial for transportation companies to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of their customers, especially women. In addition, it is important for women to be aware of their surroundings and take necessary precautions to protect themselves.