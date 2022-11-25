e-Paper Get App
Bengaluru Road Rage: Bus driver thrashes biker in Yelahanka, fired after video goes viral

The bus driver and the man got into an argument that erupted into a fight on Tuesday afternoon in the Yelahanka area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Watch video: Bus driver beats biker mercilessly in Bengaluru after road rage | screengrab
Road rage over petty reasons has become common these days. Recently, a bus driver in IT city Bengaluru was seen ruthlessly beating a man onboard a bus in a video that has gone viral.

According to reports, the bus driver and the man got into an argument that erupted into a fight on Tuesday afternoon in the Yelahanka area.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Sandeep Boniface, was riding a motorcycle with his wife sitting pillion. The bus driver was trying to overtake another bus, but the motorcycle got in the way.

An argument began over that and it soon got converted into a full-blown fight that was caught on camera. The bus driver is seen beating the man mercilessly in the video.

Watch the video below:

The man was injured and had to be taken to a hospital, as per reports.

The bus driver was staffed by a private company and has been fired.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on complaints by both sides.

article-image

