'Bengal Will Lead The Country Once Again': Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that Bengal will once again lead the country.

Without taking the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government, Mamata alleged that 'they' (BJP) only pays for publicity.

"We work and they spend money on advertisements. If that money were given to our 100 days rural job workers, the workers would have got some respite. I have heard that over 70 thousand businessmen have left the country," mentioned Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the central government, the West Bengal Chief minister mentioned that 'they' are doing saffronisation of almost everything.

"I know team India will become the World Cup champion. But did anyone see the uniform color they wear during practice? They have made that saffron. In metro rail also everything is saffron. I have seen Mayawati doing a statue. But by publicity things cannot go for long. Whatever the common people decide will happen. Chair may come and chair may go," added Mamata.

Inaugurating a Jagadhatri Puja pandal in Burrabazar area, Mamata said that it is the internationally biggest market of Eastern India that provides food to the people.

"During the pandemic, I had requested the shopkeepers here to open their shop as there was a shortage of food. A committee should be made for this market so that no one can harass the shopkeepers and the workers. I pray to Ma Jagadhatri so that there is no division anywhere. In Bengal, we celebrate all festivals together but in other places it is stopped," further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.