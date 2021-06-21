'Bengal has become hotbed of terrorists': Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata Banerjee; NHRC sets up panel to probe complaints of post-poll violence

Kolkata: A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected West Bengal government’s petition to recall the June 18 verdict, directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to constitute a committee for reviewing post-poll violence in the state.

Headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, the bench made stern observations on the law and order situation in the state, noting the state police’s inaction even as more human rights violation complaints are being filed.

Notably, the BJP leader and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal had submitted before the court that nearly 3,400 complaints had been received till June 21.

The TMC government has, however, denied all allegations. Another judge on the bench, Justice Harish Tandon said while the NHRC received 541 complaints, not a single one was received by the West Bengal Human Rights Commission.