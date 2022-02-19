Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sends back Mamata Banerjee's recommendation to convene assembly

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday took to Twitter and said that he returned the latter's recommendation to convene an assembly session from March 7, stating that the proposal did not meet constitutional norms.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar on social media stated that he returned the file as the recommendation was not made by the state cabinet as per the norm.

“Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee's recommendation to summon assembly on March 7 had to be returned for constitutional compliance as Guv summoned assembly on the recommendation made by the Cabinet after due compliance of Rules of Business under article 166(3) of the constitution,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Dhankhar also attached a letter that he wrote to the government as he sent back the file.

Slamming the Governor, TMC Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the recommendation for summoning the House has been made to the Governor by the Chief Minister with due endorsement by the parliamentary affairs minister.

On February 12, citing Article 174 of the Constitution, Dhankhar had prorogued the Assembly session.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February 2022,” Dhankhar tweeted on February 12.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 08:59 PM IST