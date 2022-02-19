2022 IPL to be played at six venues across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad with final at Narendra Modi Stadium: Reports

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) 2022 edition is likely to be played at six venues — four in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, says a report by The Hindu.

The tournament will likely be played between March 27 and May 28.

The report adds that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted five venues in Maharashtra for the 70-match league stage. The playoffs, including the final, are likely to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a bid to avoid flight risk in the wake of Covid-19, the BCCI has all but zeroed in on the Maharashtra corridor. It is understood that the proposal was informally discussed with the representatives of the franchises during the last week’s Player Auction.

The BCCI may also conduct games at the Jio Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The stadium, developed in the Reliance Corporate Park, has been the training facility for Mumbai Indians.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:05 PM IST