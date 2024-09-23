Bengal Floods: Power Secretary Steps Down From Board Of DVC, CM Banerjee Again Writes To PM Modi

The flood affected people in West Bengal | ANI

Kolkata: After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned severing ties with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), state representative in DVC, Santanu Basu, IAS resigned from the Board of DVC.

Amid war of words between the NDA led central government and the state government over the flood like situation at several districts of South Bengal, Basu in an email to the DVC chairman on September 21 had resigned from his post of state power secretary.

“In view of the unprecedented and uncontrolled release of water by the DVC from its dam systems, leading to widespread inundation causing immense sufferings to the people in vast areas of the state, I do hereby tender my resignation as the member of state from the Board of DVC,” read the email.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had once again written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the flood issue.

In her letter she ‘disagreed’ with the Jal Shakti minister’s reply that the DVC had released water in ‘consultation with the government of West Bengal’.

She had also mentioned that all the ‘critical decisions are taken unilaterally by the Central Water Commission’.

“While the hon'ble minister claims that the release from DVC dams was carried out by consensus and collaboration with the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee, including consultations with representatives of the government of West Bengal, I may respectfully disagree,” read part of the letter.

Calling it a ‘manmade flood’, Mamata on last Friday in her letter had stated that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) had released about 5 lakh cusecs of water, triggering floods in several districts of South Bengal.