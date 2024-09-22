'Mamata's Onion Scam': BJP MP Blames WB CM For Rise In Price Of Essential Commodity, Writes To Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi

File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Facebook | Mamata Banerjee

Delhi, September 22: The BJP alleged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of manipulating the market resulting in the rise of price of onions in the state. Purulia MP and BJP West Bengal State General Secretary Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, in a letter to Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, wrote that "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's calculated manipulation of the market" was responsible for the inflated prices of onions in West Bengal.

The BJP MP, in a letter with the subject line: "Mamata's Onion Scam - An Urgent Appeal to Investigate the Price Manipulation of Onions in West Bengal" levelled serious allegations against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

"Today, I I write to you regarding an alarming issue that has unfolded in West Bengal - an issue that I would term 'Mamata's Onion Scam'. Despite the recent reopening of the Tharkhand- West Bengal border, onion prices have soared dramatically, with rates ranging from 45 to 750 per kilogram, and rising further by the day. This inflation is no accident-it is a deliberate result of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjer's calculated manipulation of the market. The blockade, which was initially attributed to food-related concerns, has now exposed itself as a smokescreen for a much larger conspiracy aimed at creating an artificial scarcity of essential goods."

"At the heart of this crisis lies a web of politically connected hoarders many of whom are close to Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). These individuals, who control the cold storage and wholesale supply chains, have strategically used the border to hoard large quantities drive up prices," the letter reads.

Read The Full Letter Below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The BJP MP demanded immediate investigation into the alleged "Mamata's Onion Scam" and asked for monitoring and regulating the market closely. There was no reaction from the TMC over the allegations yet.