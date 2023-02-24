Bengal BJP President: 'Actual problems of the hills should be ascertained'

Image credit: @DrSukantaBJP

Kolkata: Amidst call of separate ‘Gorkhaland’ by certain political parties in the Darjeeling hills, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that a meeting with the Gorka representatives along with Central and state government is needed to ascertain the ‘actual problems’ of the hills.

“I have been to the Darjeelings hills and development has been an issue there. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time and again claimed that the hill is smiling. Now where did the smile disappear? A TMC representative made a comment about the Gorkhas recently, but all the Gorkhas residing in India are citizens of this country,” said Majumdar.

Corruption in West Bengal

Amidst West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that the BJP led Central government is not releasing the dues of the state, BJP state president said that he would soon write to the Union Panchayat Minister Giriraj Singh about the alleged corruption in West Bengal.

“We have seen a person who died in 2017, his name is there in 100 days of work in 2019. How is this possible? There are several discrepancies in the recipient’s name in PM Awas Yojana as well,” further alleged the BJP state president.

It may be noted that Mamata Banerjee in many public meetings has said that the central government is not releasing the dues including in 100 days work and also in PM Awas Yojana.

Majumdar also mentioned that the youth wing of the state BJP from February 27 will visit the villages of the state in three phases and will meet with the people and hear about their problems.