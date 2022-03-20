e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Belgium: Four dead in east as car hits morning carnival crowd

The incident took place in the village of Strepy-Bracquegnies in Hainaut province, Sputnik news agency reported citing local broadcaster.
ANI
A car rammed into a morning carnival crowd in east Belgium, leaving four people dead and 22 others injured, media reports said on Sunday.

The report added seven of the injured got serious wounds.

The driver of the car and other riders inside the vehicle have been detained.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 04:16 PM IST