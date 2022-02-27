Russia-Ukraine war: Belgium closes airspace to Russian airlines

Belgium is joining a growing list of countries closing their airspace to Russian airlines as the West ramps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine.

Belgian Prime Minster Alexander De Croo tweeted Sunday that the country "has decided to close its airspace to all Russian airlines." De Croo says that "our European skies are open skies. They're open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress." Russia said Saturday that it was closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia after they banned Russian planes from their skies. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, among several other countries, also have a ban in place.

