Beer bars and clubs to be shut down by midnight in Rajasthan

Pixabay

After Banning liquor sales after 8 PM, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has now ordered to shut down the beer bars and clubs by midnight.

Announcing this in a media briefing, Gehlot said that bear bars and clubs remain open till late at night.

We are going to regulate it and have decided that bear bars and clubs should be shut down by 12 in night.

"We want people to go home on time and live peacefully,’ said Gehlot. It is to mention here that it was Gehlot who had banned the sale of liquor after 8 pm in 208 Rajasthan. He said that this decision has had a positive impact and now we have ordered that if the liquor shop is found open after 8 pm the concerned police station officer will be made responsible for that.

