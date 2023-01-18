e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBeer bars and clubs to be shut down by midnight in Rajasthan

Beer bars and clubs to be shut down by midnight in Rajasthan

After Banning liquor sales after 8 PM, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has now ordered to shut down the beer bars and clubs by midnight. Announcing this in a media briefing, Gehlot said that bear bars and clubs remain open till late at night.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 03:51 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay
Follow us on

After Banning liquor sales after 8 PM, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has now ordered to shut down the beer bars and clubs by midnight.

Announcing this in a media briefing, Gehlot said that bear bars and clubs remain open till late at night.

We are going to regulate it and have decided that bear bars and clubs should be shut down by 12 in night.

"We want people to go home on time and live peacefully,’ said Gehlot. It is to mention here that it was Gehlot who had banned the sale of liquor after 8 pm in 208 Rajasthan. He said that this decision has had a positive impact and now we have ordered that if the liquor shop is found open after 8 pm the concerned police station officer will be made responsible for that.

Read Also
Thane: After letters from Maneka Gandhi Foundation and TMC, housing society brings modified circular...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mamata Banerjee slams Centre’s  letter on judges’ appointment

Mamata Banerjee slams Centre’s  letter on judges’ appointment

DGCI approves market authorisation of Serum Institute's Covovax as booster dose

DGCI approves market authorisation of Serum Institute's Covovax as booster dose

Beer bars and clubs to be shut down by midnight in Rajasthan

Beer bars and clubs to be shut down by midnight in Rajasthan

Gujarat makes 1% parking space mandatory in all town planning schemes

Gujarat makes 1% parking space mandatory in all town planning schemes

Encounter in J-K's Budgam, two terrorists killed

Encounter in J-K's Budgam, two terrorists killed