BeeChi Birth Anniversary: Remembering Karnataka's George Bernard Shaw |

Rayasam Bheemasena Rao, known by his pen name BeeChi, was a famous humorist in the Kannada language, often referred to as Karnataka's George Bernard Shaw. Born on April 23, 1913, in Harapanahalli, he was motivated to Kannada literature after reading A.N. Krishna Rao's Sandhyaraga.

Despite having no formal education in the Kannada language or literature, BeeChi went on to write around 60 books in his lifetime, with his first novel, Dasakoota, being his most popular work. BeeChi's primary character and alter-ego was Timma, a simpleton, and he wrote many books with Timma in the title.

BeeChi's autobiography, Nanna Bhayagraphy, is regarded as his most philosophical work. It details his life's painful losses, struggles with alcoholism, and the loss of his son, yet BeeChi never expresses bitterness in his writing. His tone is one of endurance, forgiveness, and understanding, and his humor is never forced or inappropriate.

The autobiography met with controversy upon its release, particularly for references to Omar Khayyam's Rubaiyyat and how the great Kannada poet G.P. Rajaratnam seemed to have been inspired by it. The controversy sparked much anger in Rajaratnam and his admirers. Despite this, Nanna Bhayagraphy is a must-read and is an ideal autobiography, amusing, provoking, depressing, and ultimately enlightening the reader.