BCCI President Sourav Ganguly meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, fuels speculation

Ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reached Raj Bhavan at around 4:40 pm to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday which was described as a courtesy call. Meanwhile, speculations have intensified in the political arena.
The meeting lasted for one hour and fifty minutes after which the Governor tweeted saying that he has accepted Ganguly's offer for a visit to Eden Gardens next week.
“Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864,” he tweeted.
Other than discussing cricket, it is not yet clear whether Ganguly's meeting with the Governor was for any political reason. Speculation of Ganguly's entry into politics is nothing new. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state a few days ago, had said that the BJP was coming to power in Bengal with more than 200 seats and that Bhumiputra of Bengal or son of the soil will be the Chief Minister.
However, Ganguly himself has not yet said anything about this. It is also not that Ganguly has completely denied this. So the question remains whether Ganguly is making an entry in politics.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is returning to Bengal on the 12th of next month. During this time he will take part in many events. Amit Shah is also likely to hold a public meeting in Howrah. In such a situation, now the question is whether any big entry will take place during this tour of Amit Shah. As always, the speculation market has heated up.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)