BCCI President Sourav Ganguly meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, fuels speculation

Other than discussing cricket, it is not yet clear whether Ganguly's meeting with the Governor was for any political reason. Speculation of Ganguly's entry into politics is nothing new. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state a few days ago, had said that the BJP was coming to power in Bengal with more than 200 seats and that Bhumiputra of Bengal or son of the soil will be the Chief Minister.

However, Ganguly himself has not yet said anything about this. It is also not that Ganguly has completely denied this. So the question remains whether Ganguly is making an entry in politics.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is returning to Bengal on the 12th of next month. During this time he will take part in many events. Amit Shah is also likely to hold a public meeting in Howrah. In such a situation, now the question is whether any big entry will take place during this tour of Amit Shah. As always, the speculation market has heated up.