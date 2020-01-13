Battle for Bengal BJP? Babul Supriyo and Dilip Ghosh spar over latter's 'shot like dogs' comment

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Monday distanced himself and the Bharatiya Janata Party from state president Dilip Gosh's controversial remark of shooting down those involved in damaging public property in West Bengal and said that it was 'very irresponsible' for him to have uttered that.

West Bengal BJP president Ghosh had earlier said that "anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states", provoking criticism from political rivals and his own partymen.

"BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DIlipGhosh may hv said•It is a figment of his imagination&BJP Govts in UP, Assam hv NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever•Very irresponsible of DilipDa to hv said what he said (sic)," he tweeted.