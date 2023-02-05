BASA to approach CJM over IAS officer KK Pathak's comments

Twitter

PATNA: Members of the Bihar Administrative Service Association on Sunday decided to approach the chief judicial magistrate, Patna, alleging that Sachivalaya police did not take action on their complaint against additional chief secretary KK Pathak.

Association members on Sunday resolved to take recourse of the provisions of Section 156 (3) of the Indian Penal Code as police failed to initiate action against the officer, though police are bound to initiate action on a complaint failing which the aggrieved party can approach the judicial magistrate, according to a judgement by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah.

Sachivalaya police said they were seeking the approval of the general administration department on the complaint filed by the BASA. Association president Shashank Shekhar Sinha alleged that Pathak has insulted women and hurt the pride of the people of Bihar by abusing officials in the presence of women and calling them idiots, monkeys, and donkeys. Pathak also allegedly said the people of Bihar were useless.

The BASA chief demanded Pathak’s dismissal and said the association had decided to take out a silent procession from Kargil Chauk near Gandhi Maidan to Dak Bungalow in the heart of the town with monkeys and donkeys to register their protests against Pathak's comments.

Deputy collectors alleged Pathak was anti-Bihari in nature and had insulted people of the state in the past also.

BASA has been supported by seven other allied state services and the non-gazetted services association.