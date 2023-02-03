Bihar: 'Abusive' IAS officer KK Pathak issues clarification, but does not issue an apology | Twitter

The Bihar Administrative Services Association (BASA) on Thursday have filed a complaint against Additional Chief Secretary (Excise and Registration) K K Pathak, an IAS officer of 1990 batch for allegedly using abusive languages against the deputy collectors and Biharis in particular while addressing a meeting of the departmental officers in the state Secretariat. BASA in the complaint had claimed that Pathak had lost his mental balance and action should be taken against him.

Meanwhile, late Thursday evening, though Pathak issued a clarification admitting he had used some “unparliamentary” words for indisciplined trainee deputy collectors, he has not issued an apology.

Pathak is the director general of the institute for training the deputy collectors.

Sunil Kumar Tiwary, City SP (central), Patna, Vaibhav Sharma confirmed the receipt of the complaint filed by BASA general secretary and said the police have sought approval of the competent authority to investigate into the complaint.

Excise and Registration Minister Sunil Kumar, a former IPS officer of 1987 batch confirmed the receipt of the complaint and assured action will be taken if necessary.

Pathak had reportedly also claimed that Biharis have no traffic sense like citizens of Chennai and that he would take them to task (Band bajaa denge). A deputy collector present in the meeting is heard expressing regret after which the ACS left the meeting with promise to hold another meeting on February 13.

Last week, he had the registration of association (BASA) cancelled on charges of indiscipline by its members who had passed a resolution to monitor a probe ordered by DM of Madhubani against one of its members.

State BJP spokesman Nikhl Anand demanded that he be sacked and said, “Pathak may be an educated scholar, but he suffered from depression and frustration after being in bureaucracy for a long time. Get him treated. He must apologise.”

