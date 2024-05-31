Barpeta Seat, Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Barpeta, out of 14 in the northeastern state of Assam, is a prominent seat and witnessed polls on April 26th during the 2nd phase of the Lok Sabha election. This constituency is a SC-reserved constituency and has a literacy rate of 56.3 percent.

It has ten assembly segments spanning three districts: Nalbari, which includes Dharmapur constituency; Bongaigaon, which includes Bongaigaon, Abhayapuri North, and Abhayapuri South constituencies; and Barpeta, which includes Patacharkuchi, Barpeta, Jania, Baghbar, Sarukhetri, and Chenga assembly constituencies.

As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured Patacharkuchi and Dharmapur constituencies, whereas the Congress secured Abhayapuri North, Abhayapuri South, Barpeta, Baghbar, and Sarukhetri constituencies, followed by the AIUDF party, which secured Jania and Chenga seats, and the AGP, which secured Bongaigaon assembly constituencies. According to the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this constituency is 15,19,025 and 1,66,907, which is around 90.1 percent, and 9.9 percent, respectively.

Contestants

The AGP fielded Phani Bhushan Chaudhary against Deep Bayan from the Congress for this key parliamentary seat. In Assam, the Asom Gana Parishad and the BJP have come under an alliance.

Previous Poll Results

In the 2019 General Elections, the Congress’ Abdul Khaleque, with 6,45,173 votes and 44.23 percent of the vote share, defeated the AGP’s Deepak Kumar Das with 1,40,307 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the AIUDF’s Siraj Uddin Ajmal, with 3,94,702 votes and 32.86 percent of the vote share, defeated Chandra Mohan Patowary from the BJP with 42,341 marginal votes.

In 2009, Ismail Hussain of the Congress, with 30,429 marginal votes, defeated Bhupen Ray from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), securing 3,22,137 votes and 35.75 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.