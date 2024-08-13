Bangladesh Crisis: BSF Engages With Villagers On Border To Strengthen Security

(File photo) BSF |

The Border Security Force (BSF) is engaging with villagers living in villages on Indo-Bangladesh border in order to strengthen border security and prevent illegal entry into India. BSF is organising 'village co-ordination meetings' in order to enhance the armed force's co-ordination with the villagers.

The force has begun approaching panchayat pradhans, members of the panchayats and villagers in Nadia and North 24 Pargana districts of West Bengal. These districts have border with Bangladesh.

BSF has said that objective of these meetings was to "strengthen the relationship between the BSF and local communities."

"BSF Company Commanders discussed the current situation in Bangladesh and emphasised the need for villagers' cooperation in maintaining security and preventing illegal activities," BSF said in its statement.

The BSF feels that the local villagers can help BSF guard the border in a significant way by remaining alert.

"Discussions also focused on the implementation of Section 144 of the CrPC during night hours along the international border."

The discussions with the villagers included "prohibition of unnecessary civilian movement on the embankment to prevent potential security breaches."

"These meetings by the 68th, 05th, 85th and 102th Battalions of the BSF reflect their continuous efforts to win the hearts and minds of the border residents, thereby promoting mutual trust and cooperation for national security and community welfare," said AK Arya (Deputy Inspector General), Public Relations Officer of the BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

The crisis in Bangladesh

India is closely watching situation in Bangladesh. The country's now former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India last week. Her resignation came after weeks of violent mass protests against quotas in government jobs. Hasina was reportedly going to take political asylum in the United Kingdom but at the time of publishing of this story, she was at an undisclosed location in India. There is no clarity about duration of her stay in India.