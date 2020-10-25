Badrinath Temple portals to be closed on Nov 19

Portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed for the winter season, on November 19.

The decision was taken after an astrological calculation at 11:00 am today. The date for closing the temple portals is decided on the occasion of Dussehra every year.

The Chief Executive Officer of Chardham Devasthanam Board, BD Singh, Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodri of Badrinath Dham, Tirtha Purohit and hundreds of devotees, will be present on November 19, the day when portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed.

Eleventh Jyotirlinga Lord Kedarnath's portals will close on November 16 while the portals of Madamaheshwar will be closed on November 19.

Lord Tungnath's doors will be closed on November 4.