'Backdoor Agreement': PM Modi Slams Congress Over SDPI's Support

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress entered into a "backdoor agreement" with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Modi's allegations came at a public rally in Palakkad, and after the Congress distanced itself from the support extended by the SDPI, the political arm of the banned PFI.

Without taking names, Modi said that a senior Congress leader attempt to salvage his reputation after losing his family's traditional seat in Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 Lok Sabha election because of which he decided to contest in Wayanad with the support of SDPI.

"A big leader of Congress has found it difficult to save the respect of his family seat in Uttar Pradesh and has made his new base in Kerala. To win the elections, Congress has entered into a backdoor agreement with the political wing of an organisation which has been banned in the country for its anti-national tendencies. Have you ever heard this from them?" Modi said.

Earlier this, month the SDPI announced its support to the Kerala Congress. Following this, Union minister Smriti Irani attacked Gandhi over SDPI's support to the party.

However, the Congress later distanced itself from the SDPI's support. "We oppose majority and minority communalism. Support offered by SDPI to UDF is being viewed under these circumstances. Each individual can vote according to their wishes. We wish that everyone votes for the UDF but in the case of organisations, this is our stand," Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said at the time.