 'Bachao, Bachao': Kids Scream As Man Immolates Self After Police Refused To File Complaint; VIDEO
Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party Chief, shared the video of the incident on social media on Tuesday.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
In a bone-chilling incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur set himself on fire after police allegedly refused to file a complaint about the theft of his pickup van.

Speaking to X, the SP Chief wrote, "The youth, who set himself on fire in front of the SP office due to the non-registration of a report of pickup theft in Shahjahanpur, should be provided with immediate top-notch medical facilities, and a strict case should be filed against responsible individuals for inciting suicide."

"When FIRs are so minimal, then also Uttar Pradesh's law and order appear so deteriorated in the NCRB report. If every crime is really reported, then I don't know if the so called 'Amrit Kaal' will commit suicide out of shame in Uttar Pradesh", Akhilesh said.

