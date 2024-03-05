'Bachao, Bachao': Kids Scream As Man Immolates Self After Police Refused To File Complaint; VIDEO

In a bone-chilling incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur set himself on fire after police allegedly refused to file a complaint about the theft of his pickup van.

Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party Chief, shared the video of the incident on social media on Tuesday.

Speaking to X, the SP Chief wrote, "The youth, who set himself on fire in front of the SP office due to the non-registration of a report of pickup theft in Shahjahanpur, should be provided with immediate top-notch medical facilities, and a strict case should be filed against responsible individuals for inciting suicide."

शाहजहाँपुर में पिकप चोरी होने की रिपोर्ट दर्ज न करने से आहत जिस युवक ने SP ऑफिस के सामने पहुंच कर आग लगाई है, उसको तत्काल सर्वश्रेष्ठ चिकित्सा सुविधा दी जाए और इसके लिए ज़िम्मेदार लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मुक़दमा दर्ज कर सख़्त से सख़्त कार्रवाई की जाए।



"When FIRs are so minimal, then also Uttar Pradesh's law and order appear so deteriorated in the NCRB report. If every crime is really reported, then I don't know if the so called 'Amrit Kaal' will commit suicide out of shame in Uttar Pradesh", Akhilesh said.