Babloo Singh custodial death case: 4 Bihar police personnel arrested

Four jawans of the counter-insurgency and anti-terror squad of the Bihar Police were arrested by Bhojpur district police on Friday on charges of beating Babloo Singh alias Rohit Singh to death in lock-up on March 28.

Bhojpur district SP Vinay Tiwari said 11 other jawans of the squad posted at the historic Jagdishpur Fort have been suspended. The arrested jawans have been remanded to judicial custody.

The police acted on the FIR filed by Ms Pushpa Singh, mother of the deceased, who had named the four jawans as accused persons in his son's custodial death.

Babloo, according to the FIR, had protested against the illicit liquor trade by the jawans who were deployed in the Fort, he was picked by the Fort police and was taken to Jagdispur police station where he was allegedly illegally detained and beaten. Pushpa Singh had alleged that the police beat him to death inside the station and left his body out.

The deceased was the great-grandson of Veer Kunwar Singh who had led the 1857 rebellion against the East India Company during the British Raj. He was the ruler of the then Jagdishpur estate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jagdishpur on April 23, the birthday of Veer Kunwar Singh, to mark the 75th year of Independence.

Union Minister of Energy and MP from Ara Raj Kumar Singh is visiting Jagdishpur Fort on Saturday.

Many leaders from different political parties, including CLI (ML), visited Jagdishpur today and demanded action against other jawans involved in the incident.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:03 PM IST