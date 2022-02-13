Mumbai: Three held for issuing threats posing mafia don Babloo Shrivastava's men

The city crime branch arrested three persons who claimed to be mafia don Babloo Shrivastava's men and threatened security guards of an open plot in Chembur earlier this month. The three are identified as Cyril Macwan, 54, Peakash Nar, 54 and Pravin Shirwale, 43 while one Bhanupratap Tiwari is shown as a wanted accused.

The incident took place on February 4, when the accused tried to enter into a private open plot near Swastik Chambers in Chembur. The three claimed to be Shrivastava's men and threatened security guards posted there with dire consequences and left.

After consulting with their superiors an offence under section 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Chunabhatti police station while the investigation was transferred to the crime branch.

During the probe the crime branch unit 6 officials zeroed down the vehicle with which the accused fled and started picking them up. Macwan was first to be arrested and soon the other two were also nabbed. They were produced before the court on Sunday which remanded their police custody.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:56 PM IST