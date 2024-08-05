Ayodhya Rape Case: Victim Taken To KGMU In Lucknow For Better Treatment |

The gang rape victim of Ayodhya, who was admitted to the District Women's Hospital has been referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow due to a lack of necessary resources for advanced treatment.

Official said that under tight security, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sanjay Jain escorted the victim to Lucknow by ambulance.

The victim of the Bhadrasa rape case became pregnant as a result of the heinous crime. She was initially admitted to the women's hospital, but due to a shortage of specialists and essential resources, doctors recommended her transfer to KGMU for better treatment.

CMO Dr. Sanjay Jain was present at the hospital premises from the morning and, following several rounds of consultation and directions from the Child Welfare Committee, arranged for the girl to be referred to Lucknow.

The Incident:

According to the police, Moid Khan, who owned a bakery, and his employee Raju Khan, allegedly abused a 12-year-old girl over the span of two and a half months, threatening her with a video of the assault. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant. A report was filed against the accused under charges of gang rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. Both Moid and Raju were arrested and jailed.

On Sunday evening, a BJP delegation spoke with the victim's mother, who shared her distress, stating that supporters of the accused SP leader Moeed Khan are still threatening them and pressuring them for a settlement. "We are very scared," she said.

On this, State Minister for Backward Class Welfare and President of BJP's Backward Class Morcha, Narendra Kashyap, assured that strict action will be taken against those issuing threats. "The Yogi government will not spare those who do this," he affirmed.

However, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad expressed strong condemnation, calling the event "extremely shameful." He affirmed the Samajwadi Party's full support for the victim, stating, "Whoever is guilty should receive the harshest punishment, including the death penalty."

Prasad announced that the party has formed a high-level committee to investigate the matter and has asked for a prompt report. "Based on the findings of this report, appropriate action will be taken," he assured.

Additionally, the Samajwadi Party demands that the government provide protection for the victim and her family, along with compensation of ₹20 lakh.