Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: PIL Seeks CBI Probe, CAG Audit Of Offerings | X/DD News

Lucknow: A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations collected through donation boxes at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was filed before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday. The matter is likely to come up for hearing next week.

The PIL has been filed by Ayodhya-based advocate Mohit Ashok in his personal capacity. The petition has urged the court to direct the CBI to register a case and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged misappropriation of cash, gold, silver ornaments and other valuables offered by devotees at the temple.

The petitioner has also sought an audit of all donations received at the temple by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). According to the plea, reports of the alleged embezzlement published in the media have hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees for whom Lord Ram is a symbol of deep faith. It argues that an independent investigation and financial audit are essential to restore public confidence.

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The petition has made the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, the CBI, the CAG and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust parties to the case.

Meanwhile, the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations has continued to gather momentum, triggering wider discussions over financial transparency and administrative accountability at the Ram Temple.

Sources said the investigation is progressing and that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also sought a detailed report on the developments. The report is expected to form the basis for a review of various aspects of the temple's management and administrative system.

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Officials are also considering terminating the services of some employees or relieving them of key responsibilities after questions were raised over the role of certain staff members under scrutiny. The duties of several other employees working within the temple complex may also be reassessed to strengthen transparency and accountability.

There were also reports on Wednesday that around Rs 1.5 crore, allegedly linked to the suspected embezzlement, had been recovered. Discussions have continued over the questioning of suspects and scrutiny of their bank account details. The manager of the Central Bank of India declined to comment on the matter. Sources indicated that bank personnel involved in counting donations are also being examined as part of the inquiry.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has so far not issued any official statement on the allegations.