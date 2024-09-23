Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad's Son Ajit Prasad Booked For Kidnapping & Assaulting Man

Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad (L) Son Ajit Prasad (R) |

Lucknow: An FIR was registered on Sunday against Samajwadi Party's Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad for allegedly kidnapping, threatening, and assaulting a man, police said.

SP MP has denied the allegations terming its a politically motivated as his son is the party candidate for Milkipur assembly seat, where by-election is due.

FIR Filed Against 18 Individuals In The Case

The FIR was lodged in this connection following a complaint by Ravi Tiwari at the Kotwali city police station here on Saturday against three named including Ajit and 15 unidentified persons at the Kotwali city police station.

It was lodged under BNS sections 140 (3) (kidnapping), 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 191 (3) (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death), police said.

The incident allegedly occurred near the State Bank of India's main branch intersection in the Faizabad City on Saturday afternoon after a dispute over commission in a land purchase case, police said.

The FIR alleged that Ajit Prasad and five-six others assaulted, threatened and kidnapped Tiwari.

Prasad Likely To Contest By-Election From Milkipur

Prasad, who is also involved in property dealing, is likely to contest from the Milkipur seat as Samajwadi Party candidate in by-election. The seat was held by his father but fell vacant after his election as an MP.

However, the party has not officially released its list of candidates for the by-elections.

The complainant is a resident of the Paliya Risali village in the Purakalandar police station area of Ayodhya. Police said a detailed probe is on in the matter.

Awadhesh Prasad's Reaction On FIR On His Son

Reacting over the FIR on his son, Awadhesh Prasad said the allegations are "baseless and politically motivated".

"Akhilesh Yadav (SP president) has made my son candidate for the Milkipur assembly by-election and the SP is winning the seat which is making the BJP restless," he said.

He accused the BJP of "conspiring" to suppress a movement against police atrocities in the Raunahi police station area, which led to the death of a person recently.

Ashwini Pandey, in-charge of the city Kotwali police station, said that initial investigations found the allegations to be true.