Ayodhya: Lodha Ventures Denies Land Grab Allegations, Says 'Farmer Happily Gave Possession But Local Goons Attacked Our Employees'

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL) issued a clarification over reports that its employees were involved in a violent confrontation with local farmers in Ayodhya over a case of land dispute. The Lodha Ventures issued a statement and said that the plot in question was sold to the group by a farmer who willing offered them the possession of the land.

The group also clarified that the plot was encroached upon by some local goons who were present with lathis (sticks) when the group's employees reached the plot to take its possession.

"Our people have suffered head injuries and one of them is undergoing treatment at the Trauma centre at an Hospital in Lucknow as the local district hospital post their initial investigation suggested we take him to Lucknow as he was critical," the group clarified. The injured employee has been identified as Manoj Kumar.

The Ayodhya Kotwali Police have filed a case against eight farmers involved in the incident. Five of the accused, identified as Deepak Majhi, Ramesh Majhi, Rajesh Majhi, Vijay Majhi, and Ravi Majhi, have been arrested and sent to jail.

However, some people involved in the assault are still absconding, said the statement from Lodha ventures.