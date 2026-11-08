Ayodhya Illuminated With Over 30 Lakh Diyas On Occasion Of 10th Deepotsav Celebrations | ANI

Ayodhya: Ayodhya once again witnessed a historic spectacle on Saturday as the 10th edition of Deepotsav transformed the temple town into a sea of light, devotion and celebrations, with more than 30 lakh earthen lamps illuminating the ghats along the Saryu river.

The celebrations, held on the eve of Diwali, began in the morning with a grand Shri Ram Rajyabhishek procession from Saket Mahavidyalaya and culminated in the evening with the lighting of millions of diyas, a grand aarti on the banks of the Saryu, laser shows, a drone display and fireworks.

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Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel attended the celebrations, adding to the significance of the occasion.

The 56 ghats along the Saryu river were decorated with more than 30 lakh earthen lamps, creating a spectacular visual display. Ram Ki Paidi and the adjoining riverfront were illuminated with colourful lights, while a grand laser show depicting episodes from the Ramayana added to the festive atmosphere.

Large crowds gathered at Naya Ghat and other prominent locations to witness the celebrations. Elaborate barricading arrangements were made to regulate the movement of visitors, while a large police force was deployed to ensure security.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the celebrations in present-day Ayodhya reminded people of the grandeur of the Treta Yuga when Lord Ram returned to the city after completing 14 years of exile.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country witnessed the historic moment when Ram Lalla was consecrated in the grand temple and flowers were showered from the sky. Today's Ayodhya is once again reminding us of the Treta Yuga," he said.

The Chief Minister asked people to imagine how Ayodhya must have been decorated when Lord Ram returned from exile along with Mata Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman.

Referring to a verse from the Ramcharitmanas, 'Avadhpuri ati ruchir banai, devanh suman brishti nabh chhai', Yogi said Goswami Tulsidas had beautifully described the celebrations that marked Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya.

"Today's Ayodhya is bringing that description alive. Its grandeur, splendour and festive atmosphere are reviving memories of the return of Lord Ram," he said.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, meanwhile, described the construction of the Ram temple as the outcome of the long struggle and sacrifices made by countless kar sevaks.

"Many kar sevaks made sacrifices for the construction of the Ram temple. Their struggle has finally resulted in the temple taking shape. It is a symbol of the self-respect of Hindus," he said.

He also praised the development taking place in Ayodhya, describing it as a good example of preserving heritage while pursuing modern development.

Referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Vice-President said it was rare for a saint to become the chief minister of a state after a long time. He also spoke about his own journey from a humble family background to the office of Vice-President, saying it reflected the strength of India's democratic system and traditions.

The 10th Deepotsav was organised as a major cultural and religious spectacle, showcasing Ayodhya's spiritual heritage and its transformation into a prominent centre of religious tourism.