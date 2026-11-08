Diwali Gambling Boom In Bhopal! High-Tech Dens Operate From Hotels, Resorts And Beauty Parlours Despite 100 Police Raids; 5 Cops Suspended | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As traders and businessmen gear up for the festive season ahead of Diwali, another set of operators are also making preparations to make profits by running illegal gambling dens across the city.

Despite more than 100 police actions against gambling activities over the past three months, major gambling operators continue to pose a challenge to the police, with many shifting their activities to hotels, luxury resorts and other private premises to evade detection.

It is also questionable whether these raids are limited to small dens and fail to reach the major operators. In most of the actions, only a relatively small number of raids involved major gambling dens.

The suspension of police personnel following allegations of patronage has further raised concerns about possible links between gambling operators and cops. Over the past month, three station house officers (SHOs), a sub-inspector and a constable have reportedly been suspended following complaints of links with gambling activities.

Recent police actions suggest that while smaller gambling dens operate from abandoned buildings, dilapidated structures, isolated locations and congested residential neighbourhoods, organised gambling networks entertaining wealthy and influential clients often manage to escape.

A Crime Branch raid in Bajaria about a month ago exposed the extent of these arrangements. The gambling den, allegedly operated by notorious criminal Rusi Khan, was equipped with a CCTV surveillance network.

Two weeks ago, Katara Hills police busted a gambling den during a raid at a resort where 16 high-profile individuals, including two from Haryana, were found gambling.

In another operation about a week earlier, Piplani police raided a hotel where a group of high-profile individuals was allegedly gambling inside a room. Bairagarh has also emerged as an area where police have repeatedly caught affluent gamblers.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said strict instructions had been issued to take action against gambling activities across the city. He warned that negligence in dealing with illegal gambling would invite disciplinary action.

Casino-style gambling introduced

Gambling operators in Bhopal have begun experimenting with casino-style systems, replacing conventional cash-based betting with tokens or coins.

During the recent raid at Katara Hills resort, police recovered coins issued to gamblers in exchange for cash. Gamblers reportedly used these coins to place bets. The incident is believed to be the first reported case in Bhopal.

From beauty parlours to flats, women among those caught

Police have also uncovered gambling inside beauty parlours and residential flats.

In February, Bairagarh police raided a beauty parlour and apprehended 16 high-profile women involved in gambling. On Oct 16, Hanumanganj police raided a residential flat and caught eight women and a SAF constable gambling.

10 gamblers arrested

Katara Hills police arrested 10 people for gambling in an open field behind the Jaghariya slums on Nov 6. Police raided the spot and caught the suspects red-handed.

They seized Rs 28,100 in cash, 52 playing cards and eight mobile phones. The total value of the seized property was estimated at Rs 1,54,590.