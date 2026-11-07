Bhopal Garbage Challenge: Sanitation Workers Resumes Cleaning After 3-Day Strike, But Can Bhopal Get Rid Of Accumulated 3K Tonnes Waste Before Diwali? VIDEO

Garbage Piles Up Across Indore As Over 8,000 Sanitation Workers Continue Strike | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers across Madhya Pradesh called off their three-day strike on Friday following a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Trade Union said eight of its 10 demands were resolved during the meeting, paving the way for the restoration of essential civic services. However, the Bhopal garbage crisis continued as nearly 3,000 tonnes of waste accumulated across the city during the strike, disrupting municipal sanitation services ahead of Diwali.

भोपाल सहित पूरे प्रदेश में जनता धरने प्रदर्शन कर रही है भोपाल में सफाई कर्मचारी अपनी जायज मांगों को लेकर कल से हड़ताल पर है सोचिए भाजपा सरकार भोपाल के स्कूल बंद करवाकर रैली निकाल रही हैसब परेशान है हाहाकार मचा हुआ है भाजपा किसको खुश करने के लिए रैली निकाल रही है जवाब दे ? https://t.co/mYE9jvfXQc — Abhinav Barolia Mali (@abhinavmaddy) November 4, 2026

Cleaning Resumes, But Can Bhopal Get Rid Of 3K Tonnes Piled-Up Waste?

The streets of the state capital remained dirty, with garbage heaps piling up at almost every road corner. The three-day Bhopal sanitation workers' strike resulted in the accumulation of around 3,000 tonnes of waste across the city, including VIP Road, New Market and several residential areas.

Although sanitation workers resumed cleaning operations on Saturday morning, clearing the accumulated garbage is expected to take additional time and require extra manpower and efforts.

Bhopal generates around 800-900 tonnes of municipal waste daily, with the figure increasing to nearly 1,000 tonnes during festivals. Due to the disruption in garbage collection, waste heaps were seen across the city on Dhanteras, raising concerns over cleanliness and public hygiene during the festive season.

Other daily-wage workers involved in water supply and streetlight maintenance also participated in the strike, affecting essential Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) services.

दिवाली के दिनों में भोपाल नगर निगम में सफाई कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल है तो सफाई नहीं करेंगे,, सड़कों पर इस तरह कचरा फैलायेंगे, मंत्री जी @KailashOnline के ध्यानार्थ @CollectorBhopal @MALTIRAIBJP https://t.co/bsYlv3QVbh — Brajesh Rajput (@drbrajeshrajput) November 5, 2026

Committee To Examine Regularisation Of Sanitation Workers

Union state president Maganlal Jhanjhot said a delegation met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday evening to discuss demands related to regularisation of sanitation workers, salary hikes and appointments on compassionate grounds.

He said a committee would be constituted to examine the regularisation of sanitation workers across Madhya Pradesh.

Workers had demanded an increase in their monthly salaries from Rs 10,500 to Rs 25,000. However, according to the union, regularisation could raise their monthly salaries to approximately Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000.

Jhanjhot also said modalities for compassionate appointments would be prepared within a month.

Following the meeting with the Chief Minister, sanitation workers agreed to resume their duties from Friday night, raising hopes of the restoration of municipal services in Bhopal before Diwali.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Sanitation workers across Madhya Pradesh begin an indefinite strike over salary hikes, regularisation and other demands, disrupting garbage collection in Bhopal. https://t.co/Dduskejbw2 — IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2026

Water Supply Disrupted As Sanitation Workers Join Statewide Strike

The strike also affected water supply in several parts of Bhopal, as sanitation workers stopped supplying water through tankers, triggering a water crisis in multiple localities.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation reportedly failed to make adequate alternative arrangements, leaving residents struggling with garbage accumulation and disrupted water supply during the festive period.

Around 1 lakh sanitation workers across Madhya Pradesh had joined the statewide strike, affecting garbage collection, water supply and other essential civic services.

With workers now returning to duty, the immediate challenge for the BMC is to clear the accumulated 3,000 tonnes of garbage in Bhopal and restore normal sanitation and civic services across the city.

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