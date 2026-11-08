Diwali Special! 1,500-Year-Old Goddess Laxmi Sculptures, Rare Gold Coins And Ancient Temple Treasures Showcase MP's Rich Heritage At Bhopal State Museum | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Depictions of Goddess Laxmi, revered as the deity of wealth and prosperity and worshipped during Diwali, can be found on centuries-old gold coins and sandstone sculptures discovered across Madhya Pradesh.

Her sandstone sculptures - both stand-alone and alongside her consort Narayan (Vishnu) - as well as gold coins featuring her image, collected from various parts of the state, are on permanent display at the State Museum.

“These exhibits date from the 5th to the 13th centuries and represent the rich cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh," said archaeologist B K Lokhande.

On the eve of Diwali, Free Press brings its readers a look at some of these rare exhibits depicting Goddess Laxmi displayed at the museum.

Gold coins of Chandel and Kalachuri rulers

Ten gold coins issued by Chandel and Kalachuri rulers, who ruled vast parts of central India from 900 CE to 1200 CE, inscribed with the names of the kings issuing them in Devanagari on the obverse and an image of Goddess Laxmi on the reverse.

The goddess is shown seated with two arms and a halo around her head. The image is decorated with 13-15 dots. The coins weigh 61-63 grains (15 grains equal one gram).

Parmar dynasty coins depict Goddess Laxmi

16 gold coins issued by the rulers of the Parmar dynasty (10th-13th centuries) with the name of King Narvarman inscribed on the obverse and an image of Goddess Laxmi on the reverse.

The goddess is wearing a necklace and two dots near her belly add to her beauty. The coins weigh 80 grains each.

Gajlaxmi sculpture from Jabalpur

Gajlaxmi, carved out of dark red sandstone, dates back to the 11th century and was found during excavations in Jabalpur. It seems to be part of a pillar of an ancient temple.

The goddess is four-armed, holding lotuses in both upper hands, a rosary in her lower right hand and a 'kalash' in her lower left hand. At the top is a lion.

Kamala: Tantric depiction of Goddess Laxmi

Kamala - the Tantric characterisation of Goddess Laxmi - is one of the oldest exhibits at the museum. It dates back to the 5th century CE and was found in Gwalior. The goddess is depicted with four arms and adorned with earrings, a necklace, armlets, 'kamarband ', and anklets.

She stands on a pedestal, and her costume style matches that of the post-Gupta era. Two female attendants also form part of the sculpture.

Laxmi with Narayana on Garuda

In this 10th-century sculpture from Tikamgarh, Goddess Laxmi is shown sitting on the thigh of Narayana (Lord Vishnu). One of her hands is on Narayana’s shoulder and the other is holding a lotus. The red sandstone sculpture shows the couple riding Garuda.

The goddess is wearing a necklace, 'bajuband' and 'kardhani'. Her left leg is folded and lies on the thigh of Narayana while the right leg is placed on the Garud. She is looking towards the face of Narayana.

Bhudevi sculpture from Mandsaur

This 11th-century sculpture of Bhudevi - the consort of Lord Vishnu in his Varaha avatar - is carved in white sandstone and was found in Mandsaur. Bhudevi, who is equivalent to Goddess Laxmi, is depicted seated on a turtle in 'Nagalok' within the ocean, flanked by two serpents on either side.