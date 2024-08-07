Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: Victim Undergoes Abortions At King George's Medical University In Lucknow |

The 12-year-old gang rape victim from Ayodhya underwent an abortion at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Tuesday. She was brought from Ayodhya on Monday and admitted to the Department of Obstetrics (Queen Mary) at KGMU.

Her condition is reported to be stable, and she will remain under medical supervision for a week, with Dr. Sujata Dey leading her treatment.

Sources indicate that the victim, who was three weeks pregnant, underwent the abortion on Tuesday afternoon with her family's consent. The report was submitted by an assistant appointed by the Child Welfare Committee to its chairman, Sarvesh Awasthi. Treating doctors had determined that the victim's body was not fit for delivery.

DNA samples were also collected from the victim, and the police have decided to conduct DNA tests on the accused. This follows a demand for DNA testing by SP President Akhilesh Yadav.

The KGMU administration has not officially confirmed the abortion. In a statement, spokesperson Dr. Sudhir Singh said that the teenager's condition is currently stable and emphasized the university's respect for patient confidentiality. "The Medical University respects the confidentiality of all its patients. This is the reason why the investigations and other information done during treatment cannot be shared," he stated.

According to the police, Moid Khan, who owned a bakery, and his employee Raju Khan, allegedly abused a 12-year-old girl over the span of two and a half months, threatening her with a video of the assault. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant. A report was filed against the accused under charges of gang rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. Both Moid and Raju were arrested and jailed.